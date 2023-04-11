Youth manhandled, dumped naked on road; ex-girlfriend arrested

Ernakulam: The police have arrested a woman in connection with the attack on a youth who was dumped naked on road in Ernakulam. According to reports, the youth was in a relationship with this woman. The accused is identified as Varkala native Lakshmipriya.

A quotation gang attacked the youth as directed by Lakshmipriya, police said. It is learnt that the woman plotted the crime with a quotation gang and her current boyfriend after the youth refused to end his relationship with her.

Lakshmipriya is named as the first accused in the case. Earlier, police arrested Ernakulam native Amal (24), the eighth accused in the case.

Police said that eight people including Lakshmipriya attacked the youth. Six of the gang are currently absconding.

The incident took place on Wednesday. The youth was kidnapped in a car owned by Lakshmipriya's current boyfriend.