Ministers’ adalats: File grievance redressal petitions at taluk offices for free

Thiruvananthapuram: You can file your grievance redressal petitions to be taken at ministers’ adalats for free at taluk offices, but a service charge is payable at Akshaya Kendras — the common service centres offering digital services.

The government has clarified that petitions registered through taluk offices for the grievance redressal adalats are totally free but a service charge is payable only when the applications are made through Akshaya Kendras.Complaints can be registered for free through the mobile application meant for this purpose.

Minister M B Rajesh told Manorama News that charging a fee for services availed of through Akshaya Kendras was not a new thing.

Earlier the government had issued an order stating that a service charge should be paid for filing petitions to the taluk-level adalat conducted by Ministers to mark the second anniversary of the current Pinarayi Viayan government. The order fixing payment of Rs 20 as the service charge was meant for applications made to the adalat through Akshaya Kendras. For scanning the application and taking out the prints, Rs 3 should be paid for each sheet of paper.

Grievance redressal adalats are being conducted under the leadership of Ministers for resolving complaints over which no decision has been taken till now. One must apply through the Akshaya Kendra in order to take part in the adalats being conducted at the taluk centre.

The Akshaya Director had written a letter to the government pointing out the expenses incurred by the Akshaya Kendras on such heads. The government decided to charge a service fee from the complainants after considering this request.

For submitting the application visit: www.karuthal.kerala.gov.in