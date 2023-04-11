Transport of LPG prohibited in private, taxi vehicles; no sale of petrol in bottle either

Shoranur: Transportation of petroleum products including cooking gas will no longer be allowed in taxi vehicles including autorickshaws or private vehicles.

In light of the Elathur train arson case, the Kerala government has decided to strictly implement the 2002 law of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO).

With this, action may be taken even if LPG cylinders are carried by individuals to their respective homes.

You will not be able to get fuel in a bottle from petrol pumps, even if your vehicle runs out of fuel midjourney.

With the tightening of the law, the practice of bringing passengers and refueling buses from the pump will also end.

The PESO direction comes in the wake of the the Kozhikode train arson incident.

On the night of April 2, a man had barged into the D1 compartment of the Kannur Executive Express, carrying petrol in a bottle. He poured the fuel on the passengers without any provocation and lit the fire when the train reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur.

Nine people suffered burn injuries, while the bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man were recovered later from the tracks near Elathur.