Govt ignores major demands of ASHAs to improve pay and benefits

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as 259 Accredited Social Health Activitists (ASHAs) will retire next month when they complete 62 years of age, a new government order is silent on several proposals to improve the pay and benefits of this personnel.

The latest order is based on the draft recommendations submitted by the group that was headed by the Director of the National Health Mission’s (NHM) State programme. The government issued the order in this regard after approving the guidelines prepared by the Mission Director based on the group’s recommendations.

Although the State Minister for Health had conducted discussions with the organisations of ASHAs prior to this, no significant measures to improve the lot of the ASHAs made it to the government order.

The only benefits that come as a relief to the ASHAs in the new government order are that a maximum of two months of leave could be taken in the event of illness, medical treatment, or unavoidable circumstances, and that they could stay away from work with honorarium for six months for the first two deliveries.

There has been no progressive action to revise the paltry wages (monthly honorarium of Rs 6,000) drawn by ASHAs. In Kerala an ASHA receives Rs 6,000 as honorarium and Rs 2,000 as incentive from the Centre. The State government’s monthly incentive does not cross Rs 1,000. The total emoluments are less than Rs 9,000. Even this is not paid on time. There are persons who have been in the field for over a quarter century, including those who had been volunteers under the Mahila Social Service project.

There are no guidelines or decisions on availing of justifiable leave by the workers who have to work all days of the month without any service or wage guarantees.

The decision to terminate ASHAs from service when they turn 62 without paying them any retirement benefits was taken on the basis of the recommendations submitted by the State Mentoring Group that was constituted to revise the conditions related to their service.

Other regulations

New ASHAs will be chosen for each of the local self-government wards by a five-member committee consisting of the head of the health centre concerned, ward member, and the chairperson of the local self-government.

The candidates should be married and within the age group of 25 to 45 and should have passed the Class 10. If there are no eligible candidates in one ward, persons from other wards could be considered.

ASHAs who hold the offices of the chairperson of the local self-government, vice chairperson, or chairperson of the standing committee must stay away from their community healthcare duties. Temporary ASHAS could be appointed to these vacancies for that period.

Those who receive permanent or temporary employment through the employment exchange must get themselves relieved of their service as ASHA before joining the new job. Those who return after ending the employment will be given preference in vacancies that arise in the same ward.

ASHAs should not engage themselves in other full-time work. If they decide to do other work, they must serve a one-month notice and get themselves relieved of their service.

A seven-member local grievance redressal committee, which will include the chairperson of the local self-government, will be constituted to resolve complaints related to terminating the services and changing the wards where ASHAs do their field work. Appellate committees will be constituted at the State and district levels for addressing complaints that have not been resolved at the local level.