Gold smuggling case: HC dismisses plea seeking probe against CM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 12, 2023 01:07 PM IST
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: Manorama

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking a Customs and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the alleged involvement of high-ranking political functionaries, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case.

Aji Krishnan, the founder secretary of NGO Highrange Rural Development Society (HRDS) India, which had briefly employed Swapna Suresh -- one of the accused in the case moved the plea in the court.

A lawyer associated with the case confirmed that Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas rejected the petition. The lawyer said the petition was dismissed as being non-maintainable and on merits. The detailed order is not yet available.

Swapna Suresh, a former employee of the UAE Consulate here, was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with another accused Sandeep Nair from Bengaluru on July 11, 2020.

The NIA, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Customs conducted separate investigations into the racket that was busted with the seizure of gold worth Rs 15 crore from the diplomatic baggage of the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5, 2020. Several people, including M Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and another ex-employee of the UAE Consulate here, Sarith, were arrested in connection with the case.
