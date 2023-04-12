Nurses end strike in 22 Thrissur hosps as managements agree on wage hike

Thrissur: The United Nurses Association (UNA) has called off its 72-hour-long strike in 22 more private hospitals in Thrissur on Wednesday after respective managements agreed to accept its demands.

These hospitals have agreed to give a daily wage of Rs 1,500 and 50 per cent interim relief to the nurses.



However, the protest in Koorkencherry Elite Hospital will continue as the management has not accepted UNA's demands.

The protest affected the operation of the hospitals after nurses boycotted all services including ICU.

The nurses led by UNA called for a protest in 30 hospitals in the district on Tuesday seeking wage revision as per the Pay Commission's recommendations and implementation of labour laws. They also demanded the management abolish the contract laws.

However, the nurses at Amala, Jubilee Mission, West Fort, Daya, Sun and Malankara Mission hospitals called off the strike on Tuesday itself after the management promised to meet their demands.