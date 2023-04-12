VD Satheesan demands apology from Lok Ayukta over 'rabid dog' remark

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader V D Satheesan has demanded an apology from the Kerala Lok Ayukta for using offensive terms against the man who filed a complaint against Chief Minister over CMDRF misuse. On Tuesday, Lok Ayukta criticised the complainant R S Sasikumar saying he was discrediting the institution. Lok Ayukta judge Justice Cyriac Joseph even compared Sasikumar to a rabid dog. The judge also slammed the complainant for giving statements to the media regarding the case.



Lok Ayukta's criticism triggered a controversy on Tuesday. Following this, the opposition leader came forward demanding an apology from the body and asked it to withdraw the 'rabid dog' remark.

In 2019, the Lok Ayukta admitted a complaint alleging the misuse of the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) filed by the complainant.

The complaint alleged "favouritism" in sanctioning financial aid from the fund to NCP leader late Uzhavoor Vijayan, former CPM MLA late K K Ramachandran Nair and to the family of Praveen, a civil police officer who died in an accident while undertaking escort duty for ruling CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The complainant sought disqualification of the Chief Minister and the other ministers for misusing the fund.

The Lok Ayukta, on March 31, issued a split verdict on the alleged CMDRF misuse case and referred the matter to a larger bench.

When the review petition in the matter came up for hearing, the bench said the complainant was tarnishing the reputation of the members. The bench pointed out that the complainant did not have confidence in the bench but still approached it with the review petition.

It pointed out an alleged statement of the complainant that the Chief Minister had influenced it and asked what prompted him to make such an allegation.

Both the Lok Ayukta and the Upa-Lok Ayukta made strong statements against the complainant in open court.

The matter was referred to a larger bench as there was a difference of opinion on whether the decisions of the cabinet could be subjected to its investigation, and also to examine the merits of the case.

'Tax terrorism' in Kerala, alleges LoP

Meanwhile, the Congress leader also accused the LDF government of unleashing tax terrorism in the state. He raised sharp criticism against the government's decision to hike the property tax in the state.

“ It is for the first time, the state is witnessing such a hike in property tax. The government is researching how to trouble the public. I'm not opposing tax hike. But it should be revised in a fair manner," he added.