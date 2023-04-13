Four arrested in Thampanoor gang attack

Thiruvananthapuram: Police arrested four Neyyattinkara natives in connection with the Thampanoor gang attack case on Thursday. The arrested are Shyamkumar, Harimadhav, Vishnu and Anoop.

A case has been registered against them for misbehaving with a female hotel employee and beating up a youth at Aristo Junction here.

Recently, they had vandalised a chips shop run by women. The group of six men hurled verbal abuses at the woman and her daughter who were in the shop in an inebriated state. They also attacked a youth who tried to stop them.