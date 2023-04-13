PM Modi to visit Kochi on April 24

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 13, 2023 09:56 AM IST
The event was rescheduled in view of Karnataka elections: Photo: twitter/@PMOIndia

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Yuvam', a youth conference organised by Vibrant Youth for Modifying Kerala (VYMK) in Kochi on April 24. Senior Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil Antony who recently joined BJP will also share the stage with Modi at the event.

The programme will be held at Sacred Heart College ground. Kannada stars Yash, Rishabh Shetty, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and director Priyadarshan are also expected to attend the programme.

Youngsters in the age group of 17-35 will attend the programme. The participants will get the opportunity to interact with Prime Minister.

Earlier, it was announced that Modi will reach Kochi on April 25. Sources close to BJP revealed that the programme was rescheduled because of the assembly election campaign in Karnataka.

