Bank accounts frozen after UPI transactions, customers left worried

Kochi: More people have come forward complaining about the freezing of their bank accounts soon after conducting UPI transactions.

A supermarket owner at Muppathadam, near Aluva, approached the bank with a similar complaint the other day, but he was repeatedly told that the bank account had been frozen based on certain cases registered by the Cyber Police in Gujarat.

The repeated instances have left the customers worried, but banks express their helplessness to intervene and solve the issue.

The bank account of the supermarket owner at Muppathadam was frozen soon after a person in the neighbourhood purchased articles and paid money. When he was unable to conduct transactions, the supermarket owner reached the bank to inquire about it. The bank staff clarified that they had suspended the account due to instructions from the police and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, which endeavours to combat fraudulent digital transactions.

‘Manorama News’ had reported similar experiences encountered by a hotel owner in the area and the poultry dealers who had transactions with him. Meanwhile, the supermarket owner alleged that even after contacting the Gujarat Cyber Police over email and phone, he didn’t get any reply. It is learned that the bank accounts of several persons who had transactions with the traders in Muppathadam faced freezing of their bank accounts on similar lines.