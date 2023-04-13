Welfare pension: Centre to pay its share directly to beneficiaries

Thiruvananthapuram: The Centre has stopped giving its share of the welfare pension for aged persons, widows, and the differently abled through the State government. Instead, it has been decided that the Central government will directly credit its share to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

This change is part of the political decision not to allow the state to take credit for the share of the money that is given by the centre. However, the State has taken the stand that this change will help the people to realise that the centre has been giving a paltry amount for the welfare pension.



The Centre implemented the change from the new financial year that began this month. The State government on Wednesday credited Rs 3,200 to the accounts of the beneficiaries of welfare pension as payment for two months. However, 4.7 lakh persons who draw the pension for the aged, widows, and the differently abled were given the money after deducting the Centre’s share. When complaints were made about this, it was informed that the Centre’s share would be credited later. Although a test was conducted by initially depositing Re 1, the attempt to credit the pension money in the accounts went awry.

Many persons have to receive the centre’s share ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 500. The authorities have assured the beneficiaries that the centre’s share would be credited to the accounts soon after rectifying the technical problem.

Among the half crore of beneficiaries in the state, the centre's share is added for the payment to only 4.7 lakh people. Until now, the practice was for Kerala to give Rs 1,600 to all pensioners and claim the centre’s share later.

However, from now on, since the centre and Kerala will pay the pension separately, the beneficiaries will not receive Rs 1,600 as a lump sum. Kerala disburses pension every 2 or 3 months cumulatively. Indications are that the centre will disburse the pension every month.

At the same time, even though the money meant for pension disbursal reached the banks, it did not reach the treasuries. Unless the government sanctions the money on Thursday, the pension cannot be disbursed before Vishu. It is through cooperative banks that the amount is delivered at home for those who receive the pension in person. The government transfers money to cooperative banks through treasuries. However, there is no hindrance to those who draw the pension through other banks.

