Youth held for circulating morphed photos of his ex-girlfriend

Our Correspondent
Published: April 13, 2023 09:52 PM IST
The youth was in a relationship with the victim for nearly four years before the duo broke up. Photo: Manorama Online

Malayinkeezhu: A youth was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly circulated morphed photos of his ex-girlfriend to cause disruption to her marriage.

The accused was identified as Vijin (22), a resident of Vengavila House, Kadukkamoodu, Vellanad.

The youth was in a relationship with the victim for nearly four years before the duo broke up. The girl’s marriage was then fixed with another man, which enraged the accused.

RELATED ARTICLES

He morphed the photos of the woman taken when they were in a relationship and circulated the same through social media. He even went to the house of the future groom and showed the pictures to his relatives there, police said, adding his motive was to disrupt the marriage.

The youth was booked with charges under the IT Act and his mobile phone will be sent for forensic examination. A team led by Inspector N Suresh Kumar took the absconding youth into custody from his hideout. The accused has been remanded.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout