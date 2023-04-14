Kerala's Vande Bharat train: Rakes reach Kerala, to reach Kochuveli by evening

Palakkad: The rakes for Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express reached the state on Friday morning. Calling it a present from the prime minister for the state, BJP supporters extended a warm welcome by garlanding the loco pilot and distributing sweets.

The rakes reached Ernakulam by noon and will reach Kochuveli by Friday evening. BJP leader PK Krishnadas said the train was the Prime Minister's 'vishukaineettam' for Malayalis.

A rake comprising 16 coaches will be utilised for the service, instead of the eight compartments suggested earlier.

This is the third such train in Southern Railway and the 14th in the country. The train is supposed to cover the 501-km distance in seven to seven-and-a-half hours.

Earlier on Friday in a surprise announcement, Kerala was asked to make hasty preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off the train.

The Railway Board issued a set of instructions to complete the preparations on time.

First phase trial service between Thiruvananthapuram and Shoranur

In the first phase, trial service will commence from Thiruvananthapuram to Shoranur in Thrissur. The train is likely to start its trip from Thiruvananthapuram before 5 am and return to the state capital by night.

The early start from Thiruvananthapuram is to avoid holding up other trains to enable the smooth running of Vande Bharat.

The stops suggested by the Southern Railway for the ‘Kerala Vande Bharat’ train are Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Tirur, and Kozhikode.

As per reports, the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur service is also under consideration.

PM Modi, who will reach Kerala on April 24, is scheduled to inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram the next day.

The Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division issued seven instructions, including details of the inaugural service, to be followed on April 25.

110 km per hour speed in the first phase

Vande Bharat trains can touch up to speeds of 160 km per hour. However, it is not clear what will be the train's speed in Kerala, considering the state's topology.

In the first phase, the train is expected to touch 110 km per hour

Two weeks ago, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had expressed his disappointment over Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's statement that permitting Vande Bharat trains to Kerala was not under the consideration of the Central government at the moment and had asked the government to reconsider its stand.

Though the railway minister stated in February that Vande Bharat Express would reach Kerala soon, he later went back on the promise.

What’s special about Vande Bharat?

• The indigenously developed and built trains can achieve a maximum speed of 180 kmph depending on the conditions of the track.

• The train can touch 100 kmph in 52 seconds.

• With driver cabins at both ends, there is no need to reverse the train, thereby saving time.

• Vande Bharat trains are fully air-conditioned.

• Automatic doors are a standard feature.

• LED lighting is another attraction.

• The washrooms use bio-vacuum technology similar to aircraft.