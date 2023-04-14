Youth held for attacking house over dust churned up by auto-rickshaw from road

Kozhikode: The police have arrested a youth for setting fire to a house following a dispute over spewing dust while driving a vehicle. The arrested person has been identified as Fayiz (25) of Ulliyeri. He was picked up from a lodge in Areekode by officers belonging to the Atholi police station.

Fayiz has been charged with setting fire to the house of one Yusuf at Theruvathu Kadavu on March 10. He had also dumped furniture such as chairs in the well of the house and verbally abused Yusuf’s mother.

Before this incident, Fayiz had entered into a dispute with an auto-rickshaw driver, who is a friend of Yusuf, over dust churned up while the vehicle passed along the road. Yusuf had intervened in the argument, which provoked Fayiz and he attacked the house, said the police.

After causing damage at Yusuf’s house, Fayiz went into hiding. A case was soon registered and the police launched a search for him. On Thursday, the police arrested Fayiz from the lodge at 11.30 pm, based on a tip-off. The police team which nabbed the accused was led by Sub-Inspectors R Rajeev and K P Biju and included civil police officers O Shibu and K M Anees.

According to the police, Fayiz was earlier booked in a case based on a complaint which said that he had thrown a sewing machine in a river over a delay in stitching a shirt. Fayiz is also a drug addict, said the police.