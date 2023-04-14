Youth held for attacking house over dust churned up by auto-rickshaw from road

Our Correspondent
Published: April 14, 2023 10:14 PM IST
Fayiz has been charged with setting fire to the house of one Yusuf at Theruvathu Kadavu on March 10. Photo: Manorama Online

Kozhikode: The police have arrested a youth for setting fire to a house following a dispute over spewing dust while driving a vehicle. The arrested person has been identified as Fayiz (25) of Ulliyeri. He was picked up from a lodge in Areekode by officers belonging to the Atholi police station.

Fayiz has been charged with setting fire to the house of one Yusuf at Theruvathu Kadavu on March 10. He had also dumped furniture such as chairs in the well of the house and verbally abused Yusuf’s mother.

Before this incident, Fayiz had entered into a dispute with an auto-rickshaw driver, who is a friend of Yusuf, over dust churned up while the vehicle passed along the road. Yusuf had intervened in the argument, which provoked Fayiz and he attacked the house, said the police.

RELATED ARTICLES

After causing damage at Yusuf’s house, Fayiz went into hiding. A case was soon registered and the police launched a search for him. On Thursday, the police arrested Fayiz from the lodge at 11.30 pm, based on a tip-off. The police team which nabbed the accused was led by Sub-Inspectors R Rajeev and K P Biju and included civil police officers O Shibu and K M Anees.

According to the police, Fayiz was earlier booked in a case based on a complaint which said that he had thrown a sewing machine in a river over a delay in stitching a shirt. Fayiz is also a drug addict, said the police.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout