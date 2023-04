Thrissur: A couple died in a collision between a car and a KSRTC bus in Thalikulam here on Sunday morning. The deceased are Padmanabhan and his wife Parukutty, natives of Paravur in Ernakulam district.

They were on their way to visit the Guruvayur temple when the accident happened.

Six people were injured in the accident, claimed sources.

(To be updated)