Maoist leader held in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The police nabbed a top Maoist leader from a migrant labour camp here on Tuesday. The Jharkhand native Ajay Oja was held in a joint operation of the Kerala and Jharkhand police.
According to the Kerala police, they got a tip-off from their counterpart in Jharkhand and tracked down Ajay Oja to a migrant labour camp at Kozhikode.
This morning, a team of police officials from both the states nabbed Oja who is understood to be a top Maoist leader at Jharkhand and has been in jail also in the past.
Incidentally, the criminal is understood to have stayed at the Kozhikode labour camp for over a month now.
(With IANS inputs)