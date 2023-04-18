Maoist leader held in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The police nabbed a top Maoist leader from a migrant labour camp here on Tuesday. The Jharkhand native Ajay Oja was held in a joint operation of the Kerala and Jharkhand police.



According to the Kerala police, they got a tip-off from their counterpart in Jharkhand and tracked down Ajay Oja to a migrant labour camp at Kozhikode.

This morning, a team of police officials from both the states nabbed Oja who is understood to be a top Maoist leader at Jharkhand and has been in jail also in the past.

Incidentally, the criminal is understood to have stayed at the Kozhikode labour camp for over a month now.

(With IANS inputs)