Kerala to get slight relief from intense heat, summer showers likely tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness widespread summer showers from Wednesday.



Offering a relief from the high temperatures, mild rain is expected in southern and central Kerala.

Meanwhile, the State continued to witness intense heat on Tuesday with the heat index crossing 58 degrees.

According to the heat index, which takes into account the temperature and atmospheric humidity, the districts from Kollam to Malappuram are experiencing intense heat. The heat index has crossed 58 in some areas of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad and Malappuram districts. In most of these districts the heat index ranges from 50 to 56 degrees Celsius. In the hilly areas of Kannur district, the heat intensity has increased to 52 degrees.

Isolated areas are likely to experience thunder and lightning along with rain and gusty winds of up to 40 kmph on April 20 and 21.

At the same time, the temperature in Palakkad district will remain at 40 degrees Celsius and at 38 degrees Celsius in Kozhikode, Kannur and Thrissur districts in the upcoming days, according to the Meteorological Department.

A high tide warning has also been issued for the coasts till Wednesday night. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said waves could reach up to one meter and coastal residents and fishermen should be cautious.