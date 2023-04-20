Offenders caught on AI camera won't be fined till May 19: Transport Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Transport Minister Antony Raju stated that 726 Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras installed on various roads have started detecting traffic violations from Thursday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan officially inaugurated the operation of these cameras. Though the cameras have started identifying traffic violations, no fine will be imposed on the offenders till April 19, said the transport minister.



The Motor Vehicle Department is planning to create awareness on its newly launched fully automated traffic enforcement system among the public till April 19. Those who are caught on the AI camera violating traffic rules will have to pay the fine from April 20 onwards. But the offenders will start receiving a text message on the traffic violation from Thursday itself.The minimum fine for illegal parking is Rs 250. Rs 500 fine would be collected for helmet-less riding and not using seat belts. Drivers who are caught on camera for overspeeding and mobile phone using have to pay Rs 1500 and Rs 2000 respectively.

At the same time, the minister clarified that the government didn't introduce any new rules as part of AI camera installation. He added that the speed limit will be revised as the condition of the roads improved.