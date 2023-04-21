Congress to hold massive youth conference to challenge BJP in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress has come out with a comprehensive plan to counter BJP's outreach programmes ahead of the upcoming general elections. On Thursday,Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and MP K Sudhakaran announced that his party will hold a massive youth conference to counter the BJP's conference 'Yuvam' which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24.



“Rahul Gandhi will attend the conference which would be held in May and it can be seen as a reply to the PM's visit and the alleged anti-youth and anti-farmer stand of the BJP-ruled Centre,” said Sudhakaran.

Modi is scheduled to attend several programmes, including 'Yuvam 2023' in Kochi on April 24, during his two-day visit to Kerala.

According to BJP's Kerala state president K Surendran, 'Yuvam' would be a game changer in Kerala politics. It is a coming together of the youth for the development of the State and is beyond any party politics, he said in a social media post.

He said that it was an indication of the enthusiasm of the youth for accepting Modi and that is why both the left and right fronts were disturbed by it.

Surendran said the questions that would be raised in 'Yuvam 2023' would deal with the huge unemployment and alleged collapse of the higher education sector.

Congress to campaign against BJP, RSS, Sangh Parivar

Sudhakaran, speaking to reporters after a political affairs committee meeting of the party, said that the KPCC would also be launching a campaign to reveal before the public the "real face" of the BJP, RSS and the Sangh Parivar.

As part of the campaign, the alleged attacks by the RSS, Sangh Parivar and BJP on the minority religious groups and communities would be "exposed" before everyone. The large-scale campaign would be kicked off in a couple of months after all the required material for it is gathered by a committee constituted for the purpose, the KPCC chief said.

Sudhakaran also contended that the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala and the BJP were working together against the Congress and have the same stand on various important issues, including the issue of unemployment among the youth who, he claimed, were leaving the country in droves in search of jobs abroad.

Sudhakaran slams CPM

He alleged that the CPM-BJP alliance was evident from the fact that no central probe agency has questioned Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan yet, despite the various allegations against him, and even the SNC-Lavalin graft case in the Supreme Court is being adjourned repeatedly.

However, various other leaders, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, of parties opposing the BJP are being targeted by central agencies, the KPCC chief alleged.

Pinarayi Vijayan is facing allegations of corruption in connection with awarding a contract to Canadian firm SNC-Lavalin when he was the power minister in 1996 and causing a loss to the state exchequer. A special court in Thiruvananthapuram and the Kerala High Court have discharged Vijayan in the case and the CBI moved an appeal in the Supreme Court against that. The apex court stayed the trial in that case.

Chintan Shivir in Pathanamthitta

There will also be a Chintan Shivir 2.0 in May at Charalkunnu in Pathanamthitta district of the state "for a brainstorming session", Sudhakaran said. It would be attended by national leaders of Congress, he added.

(With PTI inputs)