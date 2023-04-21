Power crisis: Kerala's charged behaviour after dusk a matter of grave concern

On April 18, Tuesday, Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) was lucky to be let off the hook by the Grid Controller of India. On that day, daily power consumption touched a record 103.08 million units (MU). The peak-hour demand, between 6 pm and 11 pm was an astounding 5024 MW, the first time peak demand crossed the 5000-MW mark in history.

The maximum power Kerala can import at any given time of the day is 3500 MW. Power is imported daily from central generating stations and private power stations outside Kerala with which the KSEBL has long-term agreements, and power exchanges from where power is sourced for emergency needs.

Then there is domestic production, 99 per cent of which is from Kerala's hydel stations. Even if domestic production is stretched to its limit, the maximum that could be generated is 1600 MW. The fact is, even this capability is more on paper than real.

On April 18, the day power consumption set a record, Kerala's domestic power generation was just 1285 MW. Together with the power imported from outside, the power that was available for use during peak hours was just 4785 MW, a shortage of nearly 240 MW.

If Kerala is forced to borrow more power, the Grid Controller of India may demand control measures like load shedding.

Peak hour theft

Still, if KSEBL managed to keep the lights and air-conditioners on in our houses, it was only because it did what would have caused resentment among other southern states: It drew more power from the southern transmission grid than the 3500 MW it is allotted. "If we overdraw, there will be a huge penalty. We will have to pay 150 per cent of the per unit cost of the power that we had overdrawn," said Viju Rajan John, the KSEBL transmission chief engineer in charge of system operation.

The Grid Controller has still not pulled up KSEB. "When such excess withdrawal happens, the Grid Controller warns us. On April 18, the peak demand did not sustain for too long. But if we do this one more time, the Grid Controller will not only penalise us but will also ask us to put in place demand control measures like load shedding," the chief engineer said. "Perhaps, we might be told of the penalty later," he said.

Three-pronged crisis

More power purchases also mean higher purchase costs.

During summer, when the demand peaks, power costs can turn as scorchingly hot. The price for power from central generating stations, mostly coal-based, is fixed and is generally lower, between Rs 2 and Rs 4 a unit. The power from private producers with which KSEBL has inked long-term agreements too comes at a relatively low cost of Rs 4-5 per unit.

However, close to a million (10 lakh) units are purchased daily from short-term markets like Indian Energy Exchange. Here, the demand-driven prices are exorbitantly high. This summer, it shot up to Rs 12 a unit. However, the Centre intervened and capped the price at Rs 10 on April 4. This has offered KSEBL a minor respite.

At the moment, KSEBL is whipped by demand, supply and cost troubles. This is why the public utility has frantically put out public campaigns on responsible and controlled power use through radio, television and social media since April 18.

The power utility has asked consumers to avoid using pump sets, induction cookers, water heaters, iron boxes and washing machines during peak hours, between 6 pm and 11 pm. The demand peaks between 10 pm and 11 pm, when people retire to their rooms and air-conditioners, air-coolers, and fans are switched on.

Advertisement power

The public either honoured the call or there was a rainfall-induced dip in temperature in the evening.

The very next day, on April 19, peak-hour consumption dipped to the manageable level of 4893 MW. Nonetheless, the day's power consumption crept up marginally, setting a new record: 103.33 MU; it was 103.08 on April 18.

The lower peak demand and higher daily consumption indicated that the heat kept up power use but the threat of power curbs shifted the use of certain power guzzlers like pump sets and water heaters to low-peak hours, especially in early mornings.

Daily consumption crossed 100 MU (100.62 MU) for the first time on April 13. Then, peak demand soared close to 5000 MW (4903 MW). Then, along with slight summer rains in various parts of Kerala, daily consumption showed marginal dips till April 18 when it soared to 103.08 MU.

Growing gadget craze

Last year, the maximum daily consumption was 92.88 MU, which was recorded at the peak of summer on April 28.

There are indications that within a year households in Kerala are in possession of more power-guzzling electronic gadgets than last year.

This April 10, the daily consumption was 90.16, lower than the last year's record of 92.88 MU set on April 28, 2022. However, the peak demand on April 10 this year was 4435 MW. In contrast, the peak demand of April 28 last year, when there was higher consumption, was only 4281 MW. This is attributed to the use of more power-intensive gadgets.

However, compared to the worst summer phase last year, the water level in dams is slightly better at present. Now, dams are 38 per cent full. During last year's peak summer, it was 37 per cent.

Trouble is, if Kerala continues to consume electricity like a power glutton, the darkest phase this year has not passed but is only on its way.