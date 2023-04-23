Kerala Police revise security plan for PM; no change in programmes

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police have prepared a fresh security plan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kochi on Monday. However, there will be no change in the programmes to be attended by Modi. sources said.



DGP, intelligence chief and ADGP in charge of law and order prepared the plan after the leak of the 49-page report on the security measures to be taken for the PM's Kerala tour. The police department has initiated an internal inquiry to find out how the high-security document was leaked.

In Kochi, Prime Minister Modi will take part in a roadshow. He will then address a meeting of the youth and meet up with supreme heads of nine different Churches.

After staying the night in Kochi, he will reach the state capital the next morning to flag off the first Vande Bharat Express in the state and then proceed to the Central Stadium where he will inaugurate a few projects and address a public meeting at around noon. He will then leave for Gujarat.

A police report including the security detail for the PM's two-day trip in Kerala was leaked on Saturday. After it triggered a political row, police prepared a fresh security plan by Saturday evening.

Duties assigned to the officials have been shuffled in the new plan. Police officials in SP rank will be in charge of the major responsibilities during the PM's visit.

Death threat to PM

The police were on their toes on Saturday after it emerged that the Kerala unit of BJP had received a letter that claimed a plan to assassinate the Prime Minister. According to sources, the letter arrived at the BJP headquarters here on April 17.

Though police questioned the Kaloor native whose name was in the letter, he denied having done any wrong.

(With IANS inputs)