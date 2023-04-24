Celebs share stage with PM Modi at 'Yuvam 23'

Kochi: Celebrities added glamour to BJP's youth conference 'Yuvam 23' attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday. Actors Aparna Balamurali, Unni Mukundan, Navya Nair, Suresh Gopi, singers Vijay Yesudas and S Harisankar were among the VIPs who shared the stage with Modi.



After inaugurating the event, the Prime Minister found time to greet each celebrity and posed for photos with them.

National award-winning actress Aparna Balamurali expressed her happiness for getting the opportunity to share the stage with the PM. She was addressing the media while reaching the venue.

The event commenced with Navya Nair's classical dance performance. Over 20,000 youths attended the youth conclave held at Sacred Heart College ground here.