PM lands in Kochi, walks on road greeting people

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP's youth conference 'Yuvam 23' at Sacred Heart College ground here on Monday.Donning Kerala attire, he walked through Venduruthy Bridge road to greet the people who gathered to see him. Later, he started the roadshow with tight security cover.

He landed at the Naval airport in Willingdon Island here around 5 pm. He headed to the venue of the event following a mega roadshow from Venduruthi Bridge to Sacred Heart College ground in Thevara here.



A huge number of people including BJP activists are seen gathered on the road to greet the PM. VIPs including politicians and celebrities are attending 'Yuvam'. At the event, the participants will get the opportunity to ask questions to the PM.

Actress Navya Nair's dance performance and Stephen Devassy's musical performance were staged before the official inauguration of the event.

After attending the Yuvam 2023, the PM is scheduled to hold a meeting with the heads of different Church denominations at 7:45 pm. Following this meeting, to be held at Hotel Taj Malabar, he will be staying overnight at the same hotel.