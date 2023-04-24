Surprise protest by Youth Congress worker near 'Yuvam' event site leads to scuffle

Kochi: Police on Monday arrested a Youth Congress worker after he protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi near Sacred Heart College at Thevara.



Modi is scheduled to attend the Yuvam 2023 conclave here later in the day.

The protest by the lone Youth Congress worker, who managed to raise slogans despite the presence of a large posse of police, surprised the cops. Angered by the protest, BJP workers assembled there and attacked the man. Police had to intervene and take him into custody. Before police could intervene, the Youth Congress activist faced a barrage of blows from the BJP workers.

Earlier, anticipating a protest against the PM's visit, police had taken Congress and Youth Congress activists from West Kochi under preventive custody.

Questioning the Kerala police's move, Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan asked under what law the cops have taken the Congress leaders into preventive custody.