Mamukkoya's condition is stable, say reports

Kozhikode: Malayalam actor Mamukkoya who was hospitalised after collapsing during a football tournament in Malappuram, is medically stable and recuperating, sources said here on Tuesday.



According to film industry sources, the hugely popular actor is responding to medicines and is under the close watch of a medical team at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

The veteran actor inaugurated the Poongod Janakeeya Sevens Football Tournament before collapsing. It is reported that the actor complained of uneasiness when fans surrounded him to take a selfie at the event.

Mamukkoya, the veteran comedian and a noted actor, started his acting career in the theatre in 1979 and later graduated to films. By now, he has acted in over 450 Malayalam films and won two state awards.

The highlight of his acting career is his delivery of the Malabar dialect and his physical stature which leaves people reeling with laughter.

