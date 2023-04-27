Sale of newborn in TVM: Police register case under Juvenile Justice Act

Thiruvananthapuram: The police here on Thursday registered a case over the alleged sale of a three-days-old baby at Women and Children Hospital in Thycaud. The woman who bought the baby is named as an accused in the case. Sources close to police confirmed that the case has been registered under Juvenile Justice Act after obtaining permission from the court.

Police have already initiated an inquiry to trace the mother of the baby. It is alleged that the baby was sold to a woman from Karamana for Rs 3 lakh.



As per the hospital records, a woman named Anju from Ulloor gave birth to the baby on April 7. The woman who bought the baby claimed that she had paid Rs 3 lakh to the person who introduced himself as the child's father. It is learnt that the person had handed over the baby to the woman on April 10.

The matter came to light after Childline received an anonymous phone call exposing the sale. Later, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officials visited the woman in Karamana and confirmed the allegations. The child is currently under the protection of CWC.