'The Kerala Story' a poisonous lie of the Sangh Parivar: AA Rahim

Thiruvananthapuram: Slamming 'The Kerala Story', CPM leader A A Rahim, in a Facebook post, called the movie a poisonous lie of the Sangh Parivar that is aimed at humiliating Kerala and dividing the state communally.

Written and directed by Sudipto Sen, 'The Kerala Story' revolves around the women of the state who have gone missing and are forcefully converted to Islam and used for terrorist activities both inside and outside the country.

According to the makers, 32,000 women from Kerala have gone missing, only to be radicalised and recruited by the Islamic State, a terrorist group.

Ever since the teaser and trailer came out, the movie was harshly criticised for engaging in false propaganda and deliberately painting Kerala in a bad light. Many leaders across political parties have called for the movie, which releases on May 5, to be banned.

Rahim's Facebook post

Kerala is our pride. 'Kerala Story' is a poisonous lie of the Sangh Parivar.

Kerala is a state that is a model for the world in terms of social progress. Kerala achieved this social progress through its revivalist leaders and the progressive thinking of the Left. However, the Sangh Parivar has made it their eternal goal to humiliate the state in front of the world. The Sangh's hate campaign against Kerala has been going on secretly for some time now.

It is the RSS' objective to divide Kerala communally and take political advantage of the rift. Meanwhile, the BJP's experiment is to garner votes by sowing the seeds of hatred among different religious groups in the state.

Sudipto Sen's 'The Kerala Story' is a planned attempt by the Sangh Parivar to insult Kerala and drive a communal wedge between different groups. One look at the trailer is enough to understand that religious polarization is the only objective of the movie.

It is to be suspected that Sangh Parivar intends to create communal tension across India using Kerala's name in this film. Anyone with common sense will know that this isn't the story of Kerala. The conspiracies and claims being made in this movie need to be investigated. Through false propaganda, the RSS is trying to insult Kerala. This won't be the last. The Sangh Parivar will come up with even bigger scripts targeting the elections. We have to be vigilant and guard our democracy. Kerala must stand united and fight this hate propaganda.