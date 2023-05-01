Kerala rain: IMD warns of landslides, flash floods; yellow alert in 5 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain over Kerala for the next five days.

Strong winds and thunderstorms are likely to accompany the summer showers in the State. The Met department has predicted landslides and flash floods in the event of incessant rains.

A yellow alert has been declared in five districts on Monday and in four districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Districts under yellow alert

Monday (01–05–23): Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur

Tuesday (02–05–23): Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur

Wednesday (03–05–23): Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

The formation of a cyclonic system along the Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep is cited as the cause of the rain in southern India. A low-pressure area in the cyclone is expected to be present till Chhattisgarh.

The IMD has also imposed a ban on fishing in Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts. This is due to the possibility of strong winds up to the speed of 55 kmph.

Summer rains

Among 14 districts, four received little summer rain in the State.

While Kasaragod received 96% less rainfall, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts received 87%, 80% and 68% less rainfall respectively. Thiruvananthapuram (36%), Palakkad (34%), Kollam (27%) and Alappuzha (22%) districts also received less summer rain compared to previous years.

Pathanamthitta and Idukki received more rain than usual. Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Wayanad districts received normal rainfall.

Compared to last two months, there has been only a 23% reduction in summer rains. A total of 140 mm of rain will be received during this period. According to the weather department, the State has received 107.2 mm rain so far.