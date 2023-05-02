Gold worth Rs 53 lakh seized at Kochi airport

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 02, 2023 06:27 PM IST
1250 grams of studded fold ornaments and one gold coin of 10 grams seized from a passenger.

Kochi: The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department has foiled the bid to smuggle gold worth Rs 53 lakh through Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery here on Tuesday.

The officials intercepted a passenger from Sharjah with 1250 grams of studded fold ornaments and one gold coin of 10 grams at the green channel.

RELATED ARTICLES

As per reports, the passenger landed at Kochi airport on flight number G9 424 from Sharjah. It is learnt that the officials examined the person after receiving a tip-off on the gold smuggling.

Further investigations are going on, revealed official sources.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout