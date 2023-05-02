Kerala rain: Heavy rains expected today, Orange alert in four districts

Kerala braces for heavy rains with India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts. Additionally, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad and Malappuram districts have been issued a yellow alert.

According to the IMD, the heavy rain is expected to continue for the next four days, with Wednesday likely to see heavy downpours. Gusty winds with an average speed of 40 to 45 kmph is expected at the coasts of Lakshadweep, Gulf of Mannar, North Andhra Pradesh, Cape Comorin and Maldives.

The formation of a cyclonic system along the Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep is cited as the cause of the rain in southern India. A low-pressure area in the cyclone is expected to be present till Chhattisgarh.