Kudumbashree: Rs 174 annual premium for insurance, 11.28 lakh woman joins scheme

Thiruvananthapuram: The women affiliated to the Kudumbasree Ayalkkootam (Neighbourhood group) in the State get ‘Jeevan Bhima Deepam’ insurance coverage at Rs 174 annual premium.

Minister M B Rajesh informed that as many as 11,28,381 persons have joined the insurance scheme so far.

Even in the event of a natural or accidental death of one member of the Ayalkkoottam, the family would get financial aid and insurance coverage in case the member is permanently disabled in the accident.

If one of the Ayalkkootam members dies after availing Linkage loan, the other members of the Ayalkoottam need not take up the burden of that member’s liability. The liability amount would be transferred to the Ayalkkoottam bank account from the insurance amount due to the dead person. The legal heir of the dead person will get the balance amount of the insurance, after settling the Ayalkkoottam liability.

Kudumbashree, Life Insurance Corporation and the State Insurance Department have joined hands together to carry out this insurance scheme.

Minister M B Rajesh added that the official Youtube channel of Kudumbashree has got 1.39 lakh subscribers and that they are on a mission to get 10 lakh subscribers.