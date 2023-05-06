Heavy rains likely in Kerala till May 10, IMD sounds yellow alert in several districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder, lightning and wind is likely to lash isolated places across Kerala from Saturday to Wednesday. As per the alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, heavy rains are expected in various states in the south, west and northwest parts of India due to the cyclonic circulation formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal.



In Kerala, IMD has sounded yellow alert in Wayanad, Kannur, Ernakulam, Idukki and Kozhikode on different dates in view of the rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

Yellow alert in districts from May 6 to 10:

May 6 : Wayanad, Kannur

May 8: Ernakulam, Wayanad

May 9: Ernakulam, Idukki

May 10: Kozhikode, Wayanad

Meanwhile, as per the alert issued at 7 pm on Saturday, heavy rains accompanied by lightning are expected in isolated places in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam within the next three hours.

Summer showers have been battering the state bringing relief from the scorching temperature for the last few weeks.

Cyclone Mocha

At the same time, IMD has alerted that the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is likely to form a low-pressure area over the same region by May 8. It is likely to intensify into a deep depression and a cyclonic storm by May 9.

The IMD further said that the model is indicating north-northwestwards movement till May 10 and northeastwards re-curvature thereafter towards southeast Bangladesh and adjoining Myanmar coasts.

The cyclone will be named Mocha (Mokha), a name suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city, which is known to have introduced coffee to the world over 500 years ago.

The weather office has warned fishermen of squally weather in southeast Bay of Bengal with windspeed reaching 40-50 kmph from Sunday onwards.

"Those who are over southeast Bay of Bengal are advised to return to safer places before May 7 and those over central Bay of Bengal are advised to return before May 9," the weather office said.

It has also suggested that regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands between May 8 and 12

All cyclone-prone districts are kept in a state of readiness. District administrations along with the NDRF, ODRAF, and others are in readiness for any possible eventuality.



On May 8 last year, cyclonic storm Asani' had developed in the Bay of Bengal but later fizzled out and later crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast as a depression. The severe cyclonic storm Yaas' made landfall in Odisha's Balasore district on the morning of May 26, 2021, while Cyclone Amphan made landfall between the Sagar islands of West Bengal and the Hatiya islands of Bangladesh on the evening of May 20, 2020.

The last storm forming in the Bay of Bengal in April was Fani', which made landfall over the Odisha coast near Puri as an extremely severe cyclonic storm on May 3, 2019.

(With PTI inputs)