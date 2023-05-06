Traffic offenders caught on AI cameras to be penalised from May 20

Thiruvananthapuram: Though the AI camera-based road surveillance project in Kerala has come under a massive graft cloud, the imposition of penalties on those found violating traffic norms, caught on the AI cameras, will begin as scheduled from May 20.

The authorities had earlier decided to postpone the imposition of fines on offenders till May 19 as part of spreading awareness on the Safe Kerala Project, the initiative to enforce road traffic discipline.

The project was officially launched by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on April 20. Even though the camera network initially reported about 4.5 lakh traffic violations daily, the numbers have come down gradually.

As per official data, 2.65 lakh offences were reported through the 726 cameras across the state on Friday. The Motor Vehicles Department is of the view that vehicle owners have begun to abide by the law after realising the presence of cameras.

Triple riding on two-wheelers may be spared

The authorities, meanwhile, are contemplating a proposal to exempt the fine for carrying three persons on two-wheelers if the third passenger is aged below 12 years. A final decision on this is expected during a high-level meeting to be convened by Transport Minister Antony Raju on May 10.

The authorities were earlier planning to approach the Central Government seeking to exempt children from the imposition of fines.