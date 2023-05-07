Malayali teenager wins local council election in the UK

An 18-year-old Malayali woman has won a local council election in the United Kingdom on her maiden attempt.

Aleena Tom Aditya secured victory for the Conservative Party in the council elections from Bradley Stoke in South Gloucestershire. She becomes the youngest councillor in the Council.

Her father Tom Aditya, a native of Ranni in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, served as the Mayor of Bradley Stoke Council for two terms. Lini Aditya is her mother.

Not only did Aleena secure the Tories a rare win in the council election, but she also defeated two former Mayors in the process.

Aleena, who attended St Bede's Catholic College in Bristol, hopes to enroll for a course on architecture at Cardiff University.

Besides Aleena, two other Malayalis --from over two dozen that contested in various council elections across the UK -- secured wins.

Sojan Joseph and Bibin Baby, both representing the Labour Party, won from Ashford Borough and Norfolk County Councils respectively.