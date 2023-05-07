Mar Thoma Metropolitan appeals for peace in violence-hit Manipur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 07, 2023 09:08 PM IST
Rev Dr Theodosius, the Mar Thoma Metropolitan.

Church leaders of Kerala continue to appeal for peace in violence-hit Manipur, where Christians make up over 40% of the population.

Rev Dr Theodosius, the Mar Thoma Metropolitan, has said the ethnic violence in the northeastern state was painful and deeply concerning.

The Metropolitan's statement comes within a day of the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) urging the union government to intervene.

The KCBC, in a strongly-worded statement, had appealed to the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Centre to take the necessary steps to terminate communal violence in the country that threaten our democracy.

The Metropolitan has reiterated the message.

"Heavy losses to life and property have been reported. Many have fled to safety. And violence is not a solution. Everyone in Manipur, irrespective of whether they are the victims or perpetrators, should refrain from clashes," said the Metropolitan.

