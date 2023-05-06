The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) has appealed to the Centre to intervene and put an end to the ethnic violence in Manipur, where Christians make up 41% of the population.

With at least 54 dead and several houses and establishments damaged or destroyed, KCBC urged the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Centre to ensure peace in the region.

"The violence in Manipur over the last few days is a matter of great concern. It is deplorable that people have split into two groups and have torched houses, buildings and places of worship," KCBC Deputy Secretary, Fr Jacob G Palackappilly said on behalf of Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, in a release on Saturday.

"Whatever the reasons that led to this, the Union government must take quick action to put an end to this violence and killings."

"The government at the Centre calls India the mother of democracy; so it must take necessary steps to terminate these instances of communal violence that threaten our democracy."

"Political parties must realise that communal politics is the slayer of democracy and strive to bring peace in Manipur."

KCBC president Cardinal Cleemis was among the eight heads of churches in Kerala who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day Kerala visit on April 25.

The attacks on minorities in the country were among the topics raised by the church leaders in their meeting with the prime minister.

Last month, a Christian group had also met President Droupadi Murmu appealing to end atrocities against the minorities in the country.