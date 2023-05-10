Kottarakara murder: Hundreds pay respects to Dr Vandana Das

Thiruvananthapuram: Hundreds paid respects to Dr Vandana Das, who was killed by a patient at Kottarakara taluk hospital, on Wednesday.

Public were allowed to pay tributes to the young doctor after the autopsy was completed. Her mortal remains were kept outside the hospital for public viewing.

Parents of Dr Vandana Das, a young house surgeon, who was stabbed to death by a school teacher while he was being treated at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital. Photo: Manoj Chemancheri / Manorama

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan paid respects to Vandana.

Dr Vandana Das from Kottayam, a house surgeon at the taluk hospital, was stabbed by S Sandeep at 4:30am while she was treating him for injuries sustained.

Dr Vandana's mortal remains shifted from a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Dr Vandana Das, a young house surgeon, was stabbed to death by a school teacher while he was being treated at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital on Wednesday. Photo: Manorama

Her condition was critical when she was brought to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after she was brutally attacked. Though quickly shifted to the ventilator, she succumbed to injuries after an hour and a half.

Vandana was the only daughter of KG Mohandas and Vasanthakumari. Vandana's parents who were on the way to Thiruvanathapuram after hearing about the accident, learnt of their child's death en route.

Chief Minister Pinraryi Vijayan pays respect to Dr Vandana's mortal remains at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Dr Vandana Das, a young house surgeon, was stabbed to death by a school teacher while he was being treated at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital on Wednesday. Photo: Manorama

Vandana Das completed her schooling at D Paul School in Kottayam's Kuravilangad. She was a final year MBBS student Azeezia Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Kollam and a house surgeon at the taluk hospital.