Bike of man who died in Tanur boat accident reported stolen from where he last parked

The two-wheeler owned by a man who died in the boat accident at Thooval Theeram in Tanur has been reported stolen from the tourist destination.

Siddique of Kattil Peediyekkal, Olapedika in Tanur, and his two children, Fatima Minha (12) and Faisan (3) were among the 22 that drowned in the Poorapuzha River on May 7.

Siddique had taken the children on his bike to the tourist spot from where they boarded the ill-fated 'Atlantic' boat. He had parked the bike near the jetty.

On the third day since their tragic death, when relatives reached the destination to collect the bike, it wasn't there. Locals reported seeing the bike there for two days.

The two-wheeler was the only vehicle the family owned and the late Siddique's wife Muneera has filed a complaint.

When Siddique took the children to Thooval Theeram, she stayed back to take care of his ailing mother.

After the news regarding the theft came out, the bike was found abandoned on the Saddam Beach, three kilometres from where it was parked. Locals had identified the bike and alerted the family of Siddique.