Thiruvananthapuram: S Sandeep, the UP school teacher who fatally stabbed Dr Vandana Das at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital in the wee hours of Wednesday, is housed in a high security cell at the Poojapura Central Jail. The cell, which has a 24x7 CCTV surveillance, will be constantly monitored by wardens.

After a medical examination, Sandeep was handed over to jail authorities by police at 10 pm on Wednesday. The Kerala Police were left in a lurch on Wednesday after government doctors refused to conduct his medical examination. With prison admissions requiring mandatory blood tests and medical examinations, the cops had to turn to private hospitals to complete the formality.

The medical officer at the prison also examined the accused and he was admitted to a cell closer to the prison clinic. Sandeep was taken in a wheelchair to the security cell to the Central Jail.

After a check-up by the jail doctor, authorities served him dinner. Due to low sugar levels, he was given medicine and bread.

Meanwhile, jail officials said that he repeatedly screamed that someone was trying to kill him. They also suspect that Sandeep was putting on an act. Due to his violent nature, no fellow prisoners are housed with him. Out of the four security cells at Poojapura, one cell has been reserved for Sandeep.

He was examined by the jail doctor at 7 am on Thursday and his health condition was assessed.

According to jail authorities, Sandeep has not returned to a normal mental state yet probably due to excessive consumption of drugs. Physical and mental problems caused by continuous drug use may take days to heal, experts said.

Sandeep will be examined by a mental health specialist after his condition improves and he will be transferred to a mental health center with the permission of the court if necessary. Sandeep has admitted that he remembers stabbing the doctor. When asked about the provocation for his violent outburst, Sandeep replied that someone was trying to murder him.

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kottarakara remanded Sandeep on Wednesday.