Kozhikode train fire: NIA raids 9 locations in Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducting a search operation in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh in connection with the Kerala train fire case on Thursday .

The search operation was going on at nine places belonging to the arrested accused, Shahrukh Saifi and his relatives, according to sources.

The NIA has not commented on the matter officially as of now.

On April 2, Saifi poured petrol on fellow passengers and them set on fire onboard a train when it reached the Korapuzha railway bridge after crossing Kozhikode city in Kerala. Three persons died - a man, a woman, and a two-and-a-half-year-old child - when they apparently jumped off the train in fear. Nine others suffered burns in the incident.

Saifi was nabbed from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri by ATS and handed over to the Kerala Police. Photo: Manorama

Later, on April 3, Saifi was nabbed from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri by ATS and handed over to the Kerala Police.

Saifi actively participated in protests held against the Citizens Amendment Bill in Shaheen Bagh. He has told the NIA officials that he was angry and was instigated by a few persons to indulge in the act.

His father, Fakruddin, had lodged a missing complaint with the Shaheen Bagh Police Station in Delhi on April 2. Fakruddin had stated in the complaint that Saifi was missing since March 31. He had told the police that his son left the house saying he was going to Noida's Nithari on March 31 and didn't return after that.

(With IANS inputs)