Political strategist Kanugolu to help Congress to devise Kerala poll tactics

Kalpetta: Political strategist Sunil Kanugolu is set to arrive in Kerala to devise the strategy for the Congress party in the upcoming Lok Sabha election and the next Assembly election.

A decision to this effect was taken following the leadership meeting of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) held in Sulthan Bathery recently.

The party decided to seek the help of professional groups as it was found necessary to overcome the challenge posed by the cadre machinery of the CPM.

The team led by Kanugolu will become active in Kerala after the Assembly elections in Telangana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

The team will conduct separate surveys in each constituency and the decision on different aspects, including candidate fixation, will be taken after this. Tool kits will be readied to make the social media intervention of leaders more active.

The campaign issues will be identified after discussions with the high-power committee. The new campaign strategies like ‘Pay CM’, which was successfully implemented in Karnataka, will be devised in Kerala too.

Kanugolu had earlier worked with ace poll strategist Prashanth Kishor. The Karnataka native has so far devised strategies for 14 elections for parties like the BJP, DMK, AIADMK, Akali Dal. He took membership of the Congress last year. He was active in the greenroom of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Sunil was the brain behind the slogan ‘Namukku Name’ which helped enhance the image of M K Stalin in Tamil Nadu.

The Lok Sabha election will be in the summer of 2024, whereas the Kerala Legislative Election is due in 2026.