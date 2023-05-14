Teenager found dead in religious school at Balaramapuram; family alleges foul play

Thiruvananthapuram: The family members of a teenage girl have alleged foul play after the 17-year-old was found hanging inside a madrassa in Balaramapuram.

The deceased was identified as Asmiya Mol from Beemapalli.

She was living on the campus of the institution to continue her studies; she complained of harassment when she visited home during the Bakrid festival, the family members said. They demanded an inquiry into the institutional authorities, and accused them of harassing their daughter.

The girl had contacted her mother around 2 pm on Saturday and asked the latter to rush to the centre as quickly as possible.

When she finally arrived at the madrassa after an hour and a half, the authorities initially didn’t allow her to see her daughter.

Later, they informed her that the girl was found dead in the bathroom.

The jurisdictional police registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.