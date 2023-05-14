Kerala's big move to end landlessness; 67,069 people receive title deeds

Thiruvananthapuram: In a big move to end landlessness in Kerala, a total of 67,069 landless people recieved land title deeds on Sunday as part of the LDF government's 100-day action plan. Announcing the good news, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged everyone to stand together for equitable socio-economic development.



"Extremely happy to have distributed land titles to 67,069 landless people in Kerala as part of the LDF government's 100-day Action Programme. With 2.99 lakh titles distributed in 7 years, we're making giant strides towards the goal of ending landlessness in Kerala," Vijayan said in a tweet.

In a Facebook post, he noted that the LDF government had in its first year handed over 54,535 title deeds.