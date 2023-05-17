PFI member wanted in RSS leader Sreenivasan's murder case nabbed after a year

Published: May 17, 2023 09:35 PM IST
(Left) Slain RSS leader Srinivasan. (Right) Police examine the spot where assailants hacked Srinivasan to death.

A member of banned organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI) has been arrested in connection with the murder of RSS leader Sreenivasan last year.

The accused, Saheer KV, had been absconding since April 16, 2022 when Sreenivasan has hacked to death. Sreenivasan's murder was understood to be in retaliation to the killing of SDPI activist Subair a day before.

There was a reward of Rs 4 lakh on Saheer, who was taken into custody from Palakkad, an NIA spokesperson said.

Saheer was part of the PFI assault and protection team that had carried out the targeted killing. He was also responsible for providing protection to the main assailants of Srinivasan, the spokesperson said.

On March 17, the NIA had filed a charge-sheet against 59 accused, including the PFI as an organisation, in the murder case even as investigations are still continuing.

One of these accused, identified as Abdul Naser, had died on January 2, while efforts are on to track and trace the remaining 11 absconding accused, the spokesperson said.
(With PTI inputs)

