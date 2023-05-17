Power tariffs set to go up from July 1

Thiruvananthapuram: The electricity tariffs in Kerala will go up with effect from July 1. The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) will announce the revised rates by the middle of June.

The Commission has completed the collection of evidence over the petition submitted by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) demanding an increase of 25 paise to 80 paise per unit for the electricity used for domestic purposes.

The KSEB has recommended an increase in the tariffs effective for the next five years. The revised rates were scheduled to come into effect on April 1, but the Regulatory Commission extended the prevailing tariffs till June 30 after the implementation process got delayed. However, a surcharge is in force from February 1 to May 31 at the rate of 9 paise per unit.

Police-KSEB spat

A dispute between KSEB and the Kerala Police department over dues on power bills is raging. The dispute arose after the Additional Director General of Police issued a letter to the KSEB demanding payment of Rs 130 crore for having provided police cover to the organisation. The letter was apparently a counter to the notice sent earlier by the board to the Kerala Police demanding payment of arrears on electricity bills. The Minister for Electricity, K Krishnankutty, has now directed the respective authorities to take up the matter.

The KSEB authorities has not taken kindly to a remark in the ADGP's letter that the issue of arrears could be discussed after Rs 130 crore is paid, claimed sources.

The Home Department has not reacted over this issue.