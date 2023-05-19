Boy, who died while under treatment, scores full A Plus in SSLC exam

Kallambalam (Thiruvananthapuram): Sixteen-year-old Sarang, who died while undergoing treatment following a road accident, scored A plus in all subjects in the SSLC examination.



The result was announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday.

Sarang's family had donated his organs giving a new lease of life to several people.

The minister paid homage to Sarang while announcing the exam results and lauded his family for agreeing to donate organs. “Sarang was a good football player. He was killed after the autorickshaw he was travelling met with a road accident. I would like to appreciate his family for agreeing to organ donation to give life to six people,” he said.

The Class X student of Attingal Boys School was critically injured in the mishap on May 6. He breathed his last on Wednesday morning.

Organ donation

His parents, in profound grief, though found solace in the thought of turning their son’s untimely demise into an opportunity to save lives.

This has paved the way for the donation of his organs, including eyes, liver, heart, and marrow, bringing light and hope to the lives of many people even in his death.

His heart will now beat for a child, a native of Kottayam. Upon completion of the organ donation procedures, the body was handed over to his relatives by noon. The last rites were performed later in the day.

Sarang, the son of Baneesh Kumar and Rajani, residents of Nikunjam, Nadakkaparambu, Vanchoyoor, Karavaram, was injured in the accident at 3 pm on May 6. He was travelling in an auto along with his mother when the mishap happened near Kunnathukonam bridge at Thottakad Vadakottukavu.

Sarang, who trained at the football coaching camp of Kerala Blasters at Mamam in Attingal, always dreamt of being a footballer.

He is survived by his parents and brother Yaswant.