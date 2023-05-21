Kannur youth nabbed for buying LSD stamps online from Netherlands

Koothuparamba: The Excise Department here has arrested a youth for ordering 70 LSD stamps online from the Netherlands and arranging the banned substance to be dispatched through the post office as a parcel.



The arrested youth is K P Sreerag of Paral at Koothuparamba in Kannur district of Kerala. Excise officers had received a tip-off regarding the parcel and inspected it at the Koothuparamba post office. The parcel contained 1,607 mg of LSD stamps. Officers said that the stamps were priced at around Rs three lakh.

Sreerag, who was soon arrested, admitted that he had ordered the stamps on the dark web on May 1. The payment was made with Bitcoin by creating a special account on the dark web, he told the Excise officers.

Under Indian laws, possession of 100 mg of LSD stamps could invite a jail sentence of 10-20 years. Excise officers said that they had earlier registered a case against Sreerag for keeping ganja.

The team which arrested Sreerag included Excise Circle Inspector, Koothuparamba Janeesh M S; preventive officer Sukesh Kumar Vandichal; civil excise officers Prajeesh Kottayi, Subin M, Sasesh C K, Vishnu N C and excise driver Latheesh Chandran.

LSD or Lysergic Acid Diethylamide is a psychedelic drug that alters awareness of perception, thoughts and feelings. It is popularly called 'acid' and is often peddled as traces sprinkled on blotter paper, also called stamps.