Heavy rains: houses destroyed, power supply disconnected in hilly areas of Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Summer rains wreaked havoc in hilly areas of Kozhikode on Monday. Three houses were completely destroyed and five were partially damaged at Kavilumpara here after trees were uprooted and fell over it.



Rains accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 40 km per hour lashed several places of the hilly ranges in the district.Two youths had a narrow escape after getting trapped in flash floods on Pathangayam river. The duo were rescued by the locals.

At the same time, a temporary bridge was washed away at Punnakkal in Thiruvambady. Kuttiyady and Thottilpalam areas in the north district also witnessed huge destruction as the summer rains intensified unexpectedly.

Traffic was interrupted in the routes connecting to the hilly areas of the district. Meanwhile, power supply was also disrupted in many places after trees fell over the electric lines.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy rains are likely to lash isolated places across Kerala from Monday to Friday.