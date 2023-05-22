Kerala fisherman caught for trespassing into Pak's territorial water dies in jail

Our Correspondent
Published: May 22, 2023 07:31 AM IST
Sulfikar. Photo: Manorama Online

Palakkad: A Kerala fisherman held by the Pakistan Navy on the charge of trespassing into its territorial waters reportedly died in jail there.

Sulfikar (48), a native of Kappur, died in Karachi jail, police sources said.

The Union Home Ministry has directed the State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to initiate immediate measures to facilitate the deceased’s relatives receiving the body at Attara on the Punjab border on Monday itself.

RELATED ARTICLES

"The Pakistan Maritime Security personnel arrested him for allegedly fishing in its territorial waters. We received the news of his death yesterday morning," the sources said.

Meanwhile, agencies, including the NIA (National Investigation Agency), held a probe on Sulfikar, who was in Dubai for years altogether, they added.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout