Private bus strike from June 7, owners demand increase in student fare

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 23, 2023 04:13 PM IST
The owners are demanding an increase in the travel fare of students to a minimum of Rs 5. File photo: Manorama

 Thrissur: Private bus owners in Kerala are planning to go on a strike from June 7 to press for their demands. The owners are demanding an increase in the travel fare of students to a minimum of Rs 5.

Other demands include fixing an age limit for students who avail benefits, retaining permits of private buses and allowing limited stop buses to continue.

All Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation president KK Thomas had earlier alleged that the government was targeting the private bus industry to promote SWIFT buses.

With educational institutions opening on June first week after the summer break, the private bus strike is likely to affect the thousands of students who rely on the public transport for daily commute.  

